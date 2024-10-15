Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 5,859 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,859 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 1.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,908 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19,850.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,016,114 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $205,096,000 after buying an additional 3,000,996 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,265,473,000 after buying an additional 1,943,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,012 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,904,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $139,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. 546,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

