Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,204.6% in the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 148.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 86,176 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Dollar General by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Dollar General
In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Dollar General
Dollar General Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:DG traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $81.09. 3,087,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Dollar General Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.
About Dollar General
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dollar General
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.