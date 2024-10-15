Birch Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Genpact makes up approximately 1.8% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Creative Planning raised its position in Genpact by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 36,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 242.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in Genpact by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 41,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 159,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

