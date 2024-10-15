Birch Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,281,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,181,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,064,000 after buying an additional 73,902 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,162,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,066,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,044,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 508,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 467,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,290. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.52. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.88.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

