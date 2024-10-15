Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Hits $4.54 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $72.81 million and $410,191.13 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $4.54 or 0.00006773 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,998.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.60 or 0.00530757 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00073963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.48063629 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $320,552.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

