BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0400 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.85 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,368.21 or 1.00011579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00058521 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998216 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

