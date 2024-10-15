Bittensor Tops 24-Hour Volume of $176.55 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $4.54 billion and $176.55 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for about $615.34 or 0.00917615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 630.44720234 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $167,843,786.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

