BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $13.68.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
