BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $13.68.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,352,000 after acquiring an additional 242,603 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,581,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 262,451 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 60,177 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

