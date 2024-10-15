BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 15,281 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.87 per share, for a total transaction of 242,509.47. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,686,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 328,289,946.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,012 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.84 per share, with a total value of 126,910.08.

On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.89 per share, for a total transaction of 25,948.37.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 300 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.73 per share, with a total value of 4,719.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,006 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.98 per share, with a total value of 32,055.88.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,455 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.14 per share, for a total transaction of 249,443.70.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.93 per share, for a total transaction of 432,467.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BMEZ stock traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 15.77. 60,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 15.86 and its 200-day moving average is 15.50. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,853,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 395,288 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 89.3% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,761,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,063,000 after buying an additional 831,025 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,398,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 181,092 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 798,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 66.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 159,401 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

