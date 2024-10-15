BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,245.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BlackRock from $945.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $991.46.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $991.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $1,001.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $902.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $832.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

