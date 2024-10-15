Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,620,000. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,749,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after buying an additional 328,719 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 77,253 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 32.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 81,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 180.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $21.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.