Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 11,907,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,178,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.41.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

