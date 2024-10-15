Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 30.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,092.68.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,297.72 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,328.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,904.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,803.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

