Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 1.5% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.