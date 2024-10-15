Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $124.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $489.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

