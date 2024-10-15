Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $152,843,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Enbridge by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,089 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,664,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,370,000 after buying an additional 2,203,123 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,991,585,000 after buying an additional 1,561,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

