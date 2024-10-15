Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,872 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $177,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,927.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $177,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,927.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,782. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.49 and a 200-day moving average of $285.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

