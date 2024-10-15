Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 58 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.66 and its 200-day moving average is $357.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $420.03.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

