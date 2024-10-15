Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Short Interest Up 11.4% in September

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Borealis Foods Price Performance

Borealis Foods stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. 16,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,670. Borealis Foods has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

