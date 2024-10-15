Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Brambles Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,106. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brambles has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.3722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

