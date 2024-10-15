Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.80 and last traded at C$14.77, with a volume of 13545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.35. The stock has a market cap of C$140.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$110.09 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Bridgemarq Real Estate Services news, Director Gitanjli Datt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$39,330.00. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

(Get Free Report)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.