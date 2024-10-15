Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Down 20.7% in September

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 42.9 %

BAERW stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Bridger Aerospace Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.27.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.