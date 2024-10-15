Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Down 20.7% in September

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 42.9 %
BAERW stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Bridger Aerospace Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.27.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
