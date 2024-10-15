Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 838.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 4.7% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.72 and its 200-day moving average is $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $848.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.