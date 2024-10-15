Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $221.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.28 and a 200-day moving average of $204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

