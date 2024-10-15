Brokerages Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Target Price at $161.50

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on J

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $139.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.16. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.