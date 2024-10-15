Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $17.25

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research firms have commented on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Magnite

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Magnite has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.04 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $947,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,691.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,990.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,691.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,533 shares of company stock worth $1,206,203. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 973.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.