Brokerages Set MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) PT at $15.00

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.50. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 40.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 5.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

