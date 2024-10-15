BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter worth $53,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.43. 299,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.35. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.56.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 28.24%.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

