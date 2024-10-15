Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 435 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MA traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $507.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $509.88. The company has a market capitalization of $471.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

