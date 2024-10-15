Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $26.82 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 162.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $26,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

