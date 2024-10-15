Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,690 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $4,105,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,183. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $177.54 and a 1 year high of $247.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.65 and its 200-day moving average is $224.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

