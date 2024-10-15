Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 10.3% in September

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Caesarstone Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.13. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.85 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.
CSTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.
