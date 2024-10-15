Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.56. 425,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

