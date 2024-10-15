CanniMed Therapeutics (TSE:CMED) Shares Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CMED – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.00 and last traded at C$27.00. 52,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 387,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.
CanniMed Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.00.
CanniMed Therapeutics Company Profile
CanniMed Therapeutics Inc operates as a plant biopharmaceutical company that specializes in medical cannabis. The company cultivates and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products in dried herbal and oil forms for Canadian patients. It also offers herbal cannabis and cannabis oil; and vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills.
