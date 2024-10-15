Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Up 40.2% in September

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,527,700 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 2,516,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.0 days.

Capital Power stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

