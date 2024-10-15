Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Up 40.2% in September

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,527,700 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 2,516,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.0 days.
Capital Power Price Performance
Capital Power stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $38.00.
Capital Power Company Profile
