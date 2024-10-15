Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

Shares of Capitec Bank stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.46. 1,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12. Capitec Bank has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $91.60.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.4296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Further Reading

