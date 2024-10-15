Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $506.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $506.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.25.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $480.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.20.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.