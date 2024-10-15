Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 274 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 224.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after acquiring an additional 261,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 42.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,312,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 133.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 141,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.42.

NYSE:DTE opened at $125.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $129.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

