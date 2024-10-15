Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $1.28 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 86.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 84,361 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a PE ratio of 103.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

