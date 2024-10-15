Carnegie Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 721,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,193,000 after acquiring an additional 28,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 189,430 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IMCG opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

