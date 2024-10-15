Carnegie Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $430.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $431.42.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.