Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 19,132 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQFree Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,554 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

