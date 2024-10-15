Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 962,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.8 days.

Cascades Price Performance

Cascades stock remained flat at $7.74 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. Cascades has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

