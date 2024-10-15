Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 962,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.8 days.
Cascades Price Performance
Cascades stock remained flat at $7.74 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. Cascades has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $11.06.
About Cascades
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Seize the Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Stocks for Your Portfolio
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stocks Investors Don’t Want to Miss Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.