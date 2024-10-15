CashBackPro (CBP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $18,015.03 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.10916734 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $19,930.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

