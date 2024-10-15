Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,086,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 995,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CSIOF stock remained flat at $8.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

