Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,086,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 995,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
CSIOF stock remained flat at $8.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.