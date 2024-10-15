Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. 457,421 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 310,642 shares.The stock last traded at $33.76 and had previously closed at $34.26.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Castle Biosciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,151.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,151.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $29,846.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,361.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,504 shares of company stock worth $1,118,000 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 249.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,001 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $941.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.