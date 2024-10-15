Catizen (CATI) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Catizen (CATI) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Catizen has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Catizen token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges. Catizen has a market capitalization of $121.18 million and approximately $95.33 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.45561676 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $82,316,447.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

