CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE IGR opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.69.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
