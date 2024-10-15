Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 116 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.56. 186,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,402. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

