Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 148,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 51,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. 121,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 1.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.